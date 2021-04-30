Here are the horrific Biden "scandals" in just his first 100 days, as pointed out by the GOP

The Daily Show has compiled a list of the many dramatic scandals President Joe Biden has already accrued, as has been pointed out by the astute Republicans, and what a list it is! Asking the country to come together, owning a Peloton bike, not using the term "China virus," not practicing Catholicism, getting a book deal, owning an average-Joe dog, wearing a mask, refusing to acknowledge Dr. Seuss on his birthday (gasp!) … and there's more! Mind you, this is all in just the first 100 days. What next?