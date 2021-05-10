Florida Man wanted for stealing pile of valuable Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia

Orange Park, Florida police are searching for William James Walker, 38, for stealing a trailer containing $12,000 worth of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia. The items were to be sold at a benefit auction for musician Jimmie Van Zant's cancer charity. Van Zant was the cousin of Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant. No word whether the trailer contained one of the band's massive Confederate flags. From News4Jax:

"We have guitars that are signed by a lot of the band members. A lot of them aren't even alive anymore," [auction organizer Joey] Willut said. "It's stuff that can't be replaced." […]

Though items were stolen, members from the community brought in items, like liquor, cowboy hats and books, to be auctioned off instead.