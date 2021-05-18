Bridge inspector fired after missing crack two years running

There's been a big crack in a steel beam on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River since 2019. The bridge inspector had one job. He no longer has that job.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said the inspector was fired after drone video showed the crackon the bridge spanning the Mississippi River in May 2019. Tudor said the crack was not noted by the inspector in his reports that fall or the following year. "This is unacceptable," Tudor said at a news conference. The department did not immediately name the employee and said the incident is also being referred to federal investigators.