Cats usually fall prey to coyotes in urban areas, but not this feisty black cat. A coyote meanders around a parked car near a Vancouver police station when a ferocious kitty startles it and then chases it out of town (or parking lot). The video was caught on camera by the Port Moody Police.
Watch a brave little kitty scare off a prowling coyote
