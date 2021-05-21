Simone Giertz tries to crush various things in an artificial uterus she made

A uterus is not a shitty robot. But that didn't stop Kotex from asking Simone Giertz, aka "the Queen of Shitty Robots," to build several mechanical uteri demonstrating the function of the organ, which is found in about half of all humans. In this particular video, Giertz wanted to see the intensity of menstrual cramps by crushing various objects in a pneumatic uterus inflated to the typical pressure found in a uterus when it is cramping (2.3 pounds per square inch). A cramp will not pop a balloon but it will squeeze toothpaste out of a tube.