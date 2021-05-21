A uterus is not a shitty robot. But that didn't stop Kotex from asking Simone Giertz, aka "the Queen of Shitty Robots," to build several mechanical uteri demonstrating the function of the organ, which is found in about half of all humans. In this particular video, Giertz wanted to see the intensity of menstrual cramps by crushing various objects in a pneumatic uterus inflated to the typical pressure found in a uterus when it is cramping (2.3 pounds per square inch). A cramp will not pop a balloon but it will squeeze toothpaste out of a tube.
Simone Giertz tries to crush various things in an artificial uterus she made
Simone Giertz makes a chair/bed for her special needs dog Scraps
In Simone's latest video, she makes a seat/bed for her dog, Scraps, that she can also sit on as she works. Scraps only has three legs, so Simone had to create something that Scraps felt secure in getting on/off of. There are lots of endearing and funny moments in this video. I laughed out loud… READ THE REST
Simone Giertz builds a pet selfie photo booth
Because we don't have enough pet photos online yet? Next step: Automate it so that the pet can automatically upload the images to Instagram. Hilarity ensues. READ THE REST
Check out this DIY teeth-chattering synthesizer
The latest bizarre invention from Simone Giertz, the woman once known as "The Queen of Shitty Robots," involves a basic MIDI keyboard and a bunch of those creepy plastic wind-up teeth. The goal was to kind-of try to make each tooth-chatter correspond to a different pitch, so as to actually produce something that sounds sort… READ THE REST
