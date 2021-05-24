The arcade classic OutRun was special in many ways, not least the fact it gave you several songs to choose from after leaping into the Testarossa. Foone just added that calming yet anticipatory screen to their death screen generator (previously at BB), so now you can put in any song you like. Alas, the song will not of course play: I would very much like someone to create an online radio/offline player that does this.
OutRun track selection screen generator
