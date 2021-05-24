I loved it. Much better than Cats. I'm going to see it again and again.
Watch "Karen the Musical," a stupidtastic Karen outburst soundtracked as a Broadway number
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Funny
- karens
- parody
Someone added Zelda Breath of the Wild music to undercover cop cars
When my daughter showed me this, I laughed out loud. It won't make much sense unless you've played Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but if you have you will probably laugh, too. READ THE REST
This could be the safest self-driving car ever made
The driver in this video is so confident about the self-driving system in his truck that he hops into the sleeper berth behind the front seat. The technology that keeps the truck on course is revealed at the end, READ THE REST
Kitchen drawer requires old-timey three-factor authentication to open it
"I recently purchased a house and while putting things away I had an 'Are you kidding me?' moment when trying to open that one drawer," says Tyler of Fishkill, New York. "I never realized my drawer would have 3-factor authentication just to open it." READ THE REST
Scopio's royalty-free library delivers over 400,000 images for under $100
Copyright infringement is no joke — and even if you think something you did years ago can't come back to bite you later, think again. The band Nirvana has been gone for almost 30 years, but they're now being sued over an illustration on band t-shirts and other memorabilia that relatives say was created by… READ THE REST
Use Unity Engine to create your own games and get a year of PlayStation Plus for $70
Most gamers would consider it to be the culmination of a lifelong dream, making a living actually creating the games they love. Of course, to get to that dream job with a healthy paycheck, there's a lot of groundwork to be laid first. The reason many game developers are paid handsomely for their work is… READ THE REST
This beautiful glass and steel French press is only $33 right now
If you just need a cup of joe in the morning, there are any number of simple coffeemakers on Amazon for less than $20. For a little bit more, you can level up to a drip coffee system that's programmable, or serves multiple cups at once, or will even warm your cup for you while… READ THE REST