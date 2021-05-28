Bill Cosby denied parole hearing

Celebrity rapist Bill Cosby refused to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators, so the Pennsylvania Parole Board refused his application for parole.

A May 11 letter from the board cited his failure to "develop a parole release plan" and said he must "participate in and complete additional institutional programs" before consideration is possible. It also reported that the Department of Corrections had recommended against Cosby's early release.

Cosby, 83, is serving a 3-to-10-year prison sentence after drugging and raping a woman at his home in 2004, just one of dozens of reported victims. His 2018 conviction followed an earlier mistrial; an appeal is outstanding at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's spokesman, told reporters that Cosby "vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations", a likely factor in the board's disinterest in paroling him.