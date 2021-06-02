Retired major general of US Army: "Michael Flynn should be court-martialed for treason"

Over the weekend, Trump's former national security Michael Flynn agreed that it was a good idea to "stage a Myanmar-style coup in the United States." Now United States Army retiree Major General Paul D. Eaton, who trained Iraqi troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom, calls Flynn's actions treasonous. And he is calling for Flynn to be court-martialed.

"Retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn, a man who has exhibited seditious behavior on several occasions before now, has called for a Myanmar-style coup d'etat," the retired major general says in a video (below) created by VoteVets, a group of 700,000 veterans. "He's a traitor to the oath that we all swore to support and defend the constitution of the United States."

"It's treason," he continues. "Michael Flynn should be recalled to active duty and court-marshaled for treason."