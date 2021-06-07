Lego Mindstorms robot plays ukulele

This is a cool project from FuzzyBrick, who make a Lego Mindstorms robot to make chords on the fretboard and strum the strings. Now I want them to make one that plucks out the melody!
[thanks, Gary!]
