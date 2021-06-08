It's usually closed sliding glass doors that cause the trouble when dogs and humans think they're open and crash right into them. But this poor doggo has it flipped, whining to get into a door that is already wide open. Even when its chuckling humans tell the dog to come in, it takes a while before reality registers – the dog finally tries to tap on the glass, which causes it to stumble in.
This silly dog cries to get inside – not realizing the glass door is actually wide open
