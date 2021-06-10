$600 fine over gender reveal wildfire

April gave us the gender reveal IED, rattling windows and cracking basements in New Hampshire. May was not to be outdone, with a gender reveal wildfire leaving at least an acre of Alberta charred and its clueless starters fined $600.

It's the third wildfire caused by an exploding target this season, but Fairweather says not all were necessarily gender reveal parties.

Fairweather says 2020 was a historically quiet fire season in Alberta, but the percentage of human-caused wildfires has increased significantly.

The five-year average is 68 per cent of fires being caused by people, but last year it was 88 per cent. So far this year, 76 per cent of fires have been human-caused.