Prankster painted huge "Welcome to Perth" sign visible from planes arriving at Sydney Airport

Prankster Brad Heasman painted "Welcome to Perth" in huge letters on the roof of his warehouse that's visible from planes landing at Sydney International Airport. For those unfamiliar with Australia's geogrpahy, Sydney is about 2,500 miles across the country from Perth. From Newshub:

"There's always planes going overhead here so I have a little giggle to myself every time I see one." Heasman said[…]

The prankster took inspiration from a similar prank in the United States, where a sign on top of a building in Milwaukee says "Welcome to Cleveland." The Wisconsin sign still catches people out, despite the fact it's been there since 1978.