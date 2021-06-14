Daniel Anderson created a procedural butterfly generator. Simply click the button for another adorable low-poly lepidopteran. A suggestion: my little son's been collecting them with the iPhone screengrab tool. Let us download specimens!
Procedural butterfly generator
