Watch woodpecker happily destroy wildlife camera disguised as tree bark

Staff at at a nature reserve in Leningrad Oblas, Russia thought they were clever by disguising a wildlife camera as tree bark. It did not go as planned. Video below. Translation of the Nizhne-Svirsky Nature Reserve's Facebook post originally in Russian:

Vandalism in the reserve! The black woodpecker decided that there should be no interference in the privacy of animals and birds – and destroyed the photo trap. Zhelna [the woodpecker] easily detected a disguised device, and for several days she methodically disconnected the hole she liked. Scientific staff who arrived to check the camera had to regret to state that it will not be able to get new shots from this place for a long time.