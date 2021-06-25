Samantha Bee warns that Florida Governor Ron Desantis is a Trump 2.0 presidential threat

Kevin Reome

"Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee looks at Governor and Florida man Ron Desantis as a Trump-esque 2024 presidential candidate due to his racism, his lack of LGBTQ compassion, his failure to contain the corona virus when his state exploded in a spring break super-super-super-spreader event which helped infect the rest of the country and his affinity for the ex-president, Dick a' L'Orange.