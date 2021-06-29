Guardian review of Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization: "entirely outrageous and addictively readable"

I usually do my reading on a Kindle, but for Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization, I bought the paperback. For one thing, it's cheaper than the Kindle edition, for another I like the retro cover.

In his review of the novel for The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw says he finished the "entirely outrageous and addictively readable" novel in one sitting, including the "wildly prolix digressive sections and endless savant riffs about movies and TV":