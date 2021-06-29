Guardian review of Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization: "entirely outrageous and addictively readable"

I usually do my reading on a Kindle, but for Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization, I bought the paperback. For one thing, it's cheaper than the Kindle edition, for another I like the retro cover.
In his review of the novel for The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw says he finished the "entirely outrageous and addictively readable" novel in one sitting, including the "wildly prolix digressive sections and endless savant riffs about movies and TV":
Tarantino has turned his most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, into a novel: messing with the timeline, cranking up the backstories, mulching up reality and alt.reality pastiche, ladling in new episodes. The result comes packaged in something like those New English Library paperbacks that used to be on carousel displays in supermarkets and drugstores. In the endpapers he cheekily includes ads for old commercial paperbacks real and imagined, such as Erich Segal's Oliver's Story, sequel to Love Story ("Soon to be a major motion picture").