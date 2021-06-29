Look at all the bored Trump fans walking out right during his speech

During Donald Trump's large event in Ohio on Saturday – the first since his January 6 "Save America" rally – people were bored. There's only so many times a sore loser can lie about the validity of an election before it becomes stale. So stale, in fact, that video below shows droves of MAGA folk walking out of the Wellington county fairgrounds while Trump was still speaking.

From The New York Times:

Yet in the audience and on the stage, the scene in Ohio on Saturday was reflective of how diminished Mr. Trump has become in his post-presidency, and how reliant he is on a smaller group of allies and supporters who have adopted his alternate reality as their own. … Mr. Trump's speech — low-key, digressive and nearly 90 minutes long — fell flat at times with an otherwise adoring audience. Scores of people left early as he bounced from topic to topic — immigration, Israel, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's protective mask. …

Of course there were still plenty of enraptured Trump fanatics who remained until the bitter end. But, even though just "slightly," according to the NYT, Saturday's exodus points to "evidence that Mr. Trump's influence over Republican voters is waning."