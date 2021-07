"Mike's Videos of Beavers" is a delightful YouTube channel of beavers going out their business, slapping their tails, grazing on grass, bickering with other beavers, and, as seen below, fastidiously gnawing through a tree limb.

"My hobby since the pandemic began has been to follow beaver families in the river and a pond in my hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan," Mike writes. "I take a lot of videos of the beavers, and I like to share the interesting glimpses I film about beaver life."