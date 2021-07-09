Watch: GOP senator warns Taylor Swift that socialism bans women from singing

Like a Bizarro Stalin, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) thinks anyone who doesn't support her is a Marxist.

She also thinks Taylor Swift (who apparently opposed Blackburn in the 2018 election, making her a Marxist) would not like living in a socialist society, where she'd be forced on stage wearing a burlap sack to sing songs about Sputnik and breakthroughs in Soviet agronomy.

Here's what she's telling Trump's running dogs at Breitbart about what it would be like to live in socialist America:

If we have a socialistic government, if we have Marxism, you are going to be the first ones who will be cut off because the state would have to approve your music. And you know, Taylor Swift came after me and my 2018 campaign, but Taylor Swift would be the first victim of that. Because when you look at Marxist socialist societies, they do not allow women to dress or sing or be on stage or to entertain or the type of music that she would have. They don't allow the protection of private intellectual property rights.