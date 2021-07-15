Trump boasts world leaders never laughed at him when he was president. Here's the video of world leaders laughing in his face

Trump grew up attending the New York City church founded by Norman Vincent Peale, author of the 1952 self-help bestseller, The Power of Positive Thinking. Peale is just one in a long line of "New Thought Movement" hucksters who got rich telling suckers they could change reality by thought alone. Clearly, Trump fell for Peale's con, as evidenced by his unwillingness to accept any reality that does not depict him as the richest, most powerful, most beloved, sexiest person in the universe.

The latest example of Trump's sad self-delusion is his apoplectic statement decrying a new book he found hurtful, I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. According to the book, Nancy Pelosi worried Trump would use nuclear weapons if he lost.

His statement read:

Nancy Pelosi is a known nut job. Her enraged quotes that she was afraid that I would use nuclear weapons is just more of the same. In fact, I was the one that got us out of wars, not into wars. And I was the one who got respect for our Country again, not like now when the leaders of the entire World are laughing at us. They didn't laugh when I was there!

Of course, world leaders did laugh at Trump. They mocked, hee-hawed, tittered, guffawed, roared, chortled, cackled, and convulsed until their ribs ached. They laughed about him, and they laughed at him, like this time he appeared before the United Nations and boasted "My administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country":

He later insisted he was intentionally trying to be funny. Another example of the power of positive thinking!