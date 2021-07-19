Good samaritans rescue two stranded dogs in Belgium floodwater

Carla Sinclair

Residents rescued at least two dogs from deep floodwater in Liege, Belgium, where at least 30 people have died and 163 people are unaccounted for after a week of rain. The rescuers waded through waist-high brown water to carry the stranded dogs to the top of a car, which itself was almost completely submerged. This video was originally posted by bicause_whynot on TikTok.