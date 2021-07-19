Residents rescued at least two dogs from deep floodwater in Liege, Belgium, where at least 30 people have died and 163 people are unaccounted for after a week of rain. The rescuers waded through waist-high brown water to carry the stranded dogs to the top of a car, which itself was almost completely submerged. This video was originally posted by bicause_whynot on TikTok.
Good samaritans rescue two stranded dogs in Belgium floodwater
