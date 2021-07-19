Trump told friends he's running again in 2024

According to a former Republican National Committee senior official, twice-impeached president Donald Trump will run again in 2024.

"I have three friends who've had dinner with him in the last couple of months. All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024," the source told Rolling Stone. "Now, whether he does or not is a different issue. We've still got three years to go. But he's telling people that."

From Rolling Stone:

The ex-R.N.C. official says the first two dinners took place in late spring. But the third dinner happened in the last two weeks, the official said. The first two dinner companions came away from their conversations convinced Trump was serious and he's running, the official adds. The third said he left the dinner "not 100% sure Trump wants to run but he likes being in the conversation, he wants to freeze the field, and he wants his name out there," according to the ex-R.N.C. official.

Indeed, just a couple weeks ago, he coyly responded in a similar way to his buddy Sean Hannity. From Yahoo! News: