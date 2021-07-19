Trump told friends he's running again in 2024

According to a former Republican National Committee senior official, twice-impeached president Donald Trump will run again in 2024.
"I have three friends who've had dinner with him in the last couple of months. All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024," the source told Rolling Stone. "Now, whether he does or not is a different issue. We've still got three years to go. But he's telling people that."
From Rolling Stone:
The ex-R.N.C. official says the first two dinners took place in late spring. But the third dinner happened in the last two weeks, the official said. The first two dinner companions came away from their conversations convinced Trump was serious and he's running, the official adds. The third said he left the dinner "not 100% sure Trump wants to run but he likes being in the conversation, he wants to freeze the field, and he wants his name out there," according to the ex-R.N.C. official.
Indeed, just a couple weeks ago, he coyly responded in a similar way to his buddy Sean Hannity. From Yahoo! News:
"You are not going to answer, but I have to ask, where are you in the process of," said Hannity. He continued, "Let me ask you this, without giving the answer, what the answer is, have you made up your mind?"
"Yes," responded Trump firmly. Hannity then happily stated, "I think you got it right, yeah."
Hannity later stated, "If you move forward, you know how difficult it is, but you seem ready to re-engage in that battle."
"It's not that I want to," Trump pointed out. "The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don't want to, is this fun? Fighting constantly? Fighting always? I mean, the country, what we have done is so important."