Love in Light is a desktop lamp whose implicitly phallic qualities are made explicit when you turn it on by peeling back its rubbery foreskin. Monsby:

I had been working on this lamp for about two years. It had different names during that period: Phallamp, Lampenis etc. After all, the main idea of this lamp is not in the similarity with the penis, although, of course, it is funny. It is about love, light and life. The most optimistic lamp ever.