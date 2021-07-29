Toddler loves her creepy undead baby doll

In Canada, a little girl loves her baby ghoul doll.

From YouTube:



Last Halloween, my family went to Walmart and our 2 year old found this creepy baby doll and proceeded to nurture it and tote it around the store.

Come to checkout time I couldn't not buy it for her. She proceeded to take it everywhere, the park, to sleep, to eat, bathe with for weeks.

I documented for friends and family on my Instagram and they all had such a laugh. Fast forward almost a year later she still plays with it all the time, and I posted a video on TikTok and it absolutely exploded.

We are glad to share her story, as I think it shows that discrimination, hate, and prejudice are something we are not born with, but learn. I hope to teach my kids to be accepting of everyone for who they are and not their appearance, race etc.

The fact that she thinks there is nothing wrong with this doll makes me hopeful that I'm raising her right. Don't get me wrong she is obsessed with Frozen, Peppa the Pig, anything princess or Barbie, but happens to love her 'Cweepy' dolls too! Who are we to tell her what she can and cannot love.