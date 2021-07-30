Watch a reporter's surprise when he sees a truck behind him has rolled into a lake

While an Illinois reporter for WICS Channel 20 stood in front of Lake Springfield, talking about drought conditions, a white pickup truck was rolling toward the water. The driver had apparently stepped out of the truck to help launch a boat into the lake and neglected to engage the emergency brake. The truck rolled down the ramp, floated away, and sank.

When the reporter looked over his shoulder to see what happened, you could hear the barely restrained glee in his voice when he gasped and said, "Uh, get this on camera!"

According to WICS, "No one was inside the vehicle at the time it sank, and no injuries were reported."