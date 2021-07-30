Watch weird Madison Cawthorn declare: "Madam speaker, you are not God!" in over-the-top performance

In stilted speech fit for a Christian theater camp audition, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R–NC) channeled his inner thespian today. Taking center stage on the House floor to protest the mask mandate, he deepened his voice and with pointed finger thundered, "Madam speaker, you are not God!"

"Your will does not bend the forest or shake the mountains. And let me assure you, your will does not bow the knee of my countrymen who refuse to heed your callous command." The well-rehearsed congressman and alleged sex pest continued his dramatic monologue by comparing the mask mandate to "medical apartheid," and with bravado made assurances to the kingdom as well as his countrymen: "I will not let it stand. … for if I am to cowardly bend the knee here … what is to stop you all from taking your tyranny to the rest of this country that I love … ."

Talk about political theater! It was quite an unbelievable performance, but it's not clear from the video whether or not he got the part.