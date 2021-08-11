YouTube bans Senator Rand Paul for a week after he posts that cloth masks "don't work"

Rob Beschizza
Rand Paul's official U.S. Senate portrait (public domain)

Republican Senator Rand Paul's YouTube account flatlined last night, and this morning it emerged he'd been handed a weeklong ban after posting Covid misinformation there: a claim that cloth masks are ineffective at preventing transmission of the virus.

A spokesman for YouTube told the Times that the video violated company policy on Covid-19 misinformation, which includes "claims that wearing a mask is dangerous or causes negative physical health effects" or that masks don't play a role in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19.

Paul, who is not mad, tweeted that it was a "badge of honor" to be banned by "leftwing cretins".