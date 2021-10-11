Bohemian Catsody – a Rhapsody parody song

I'm signing out of today's blogging duties with a bit of essential viewing for all cat companions. Many truths are revealed here.
[thanks, Patrick!]
Trump essentially thanks his rebels for trying by phoning in a thank you to the woman shot dead storming the US Capitol. Washington Post: "On that horrible day of January 6, Ashli arrived at the United States Capitol," Trump said in the video. "She was shot and tragically killed. Today would've been her birthday. Happy… READ THE REST
The prongs on electrical plugs in the United States have holes in them, while most other countries don't. What gives? The beloved Technology Connections show has a fascinating (really!) 20-minutes (worth watching every minute) video that explains why. READ THE REST
Antonin Artaud (September 4th 1896 – March 4th 1948) was a French artist, poet, writer, theatre actor, and director. I have this book of drawings and portraits, which I look through constantly. Many of the drawings in the book are also magickal spells that include writing and symbols. There are often intentional burn marks and… READ THE REST
