Check out this cute Cape Cod turtle born with rare case of two heads, six legs

The Birdsey Cape Cod Wildlife Center is the proud caregiver of a young diamondback terrapin turtle born with two heads and six legs. The turtle/turtles were born with a "rare anomaly" caused either by genetics or environmental factors, according to their Instagram.

According to the Center's IG, these turtles, like human conjoined twins, "share parts of their body but also have some parts that are independent." Each head eats and moves independently, and each side of the turtle(s) controls three legs.

Usually turtles born with this condition, called "bicephaly," don't live long, but so far these delightful creatures are thriving.

From Cape Cod Times: