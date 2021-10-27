Click your way to your favorite monospace font

Typogram's Coding Font has you find your favorite monospace typeface by picking winners, round-by-round, in a tournament-style matchup.

As software engineers, we spend a lot of time skimming, reading, making changes to code. The coding font that we spend 8 hours a day staring at has a lot to do with our productivity and comfort. That is why I created this gamified experience to help you find your true love of coding fonts!

This is a good game to help you realize that looking at something and working with something carry subtly different demands. I like looking at Nova Mono but I think I'd go bonkers trying to write with it. (See also: programming ligatures) I ended up picking Nanum Gothic Coding (below) but only because Victor Mono wasn't in the tourney.