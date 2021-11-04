'Weird Al' covers Sparks' song on accordion

"Weird Al" Yankovic posted a new video but it's not for a parody song. With Edgar Wright's debut documentary, The Sparks Brothers, showing on Netflix, he's dropped a cover of the Sparks' "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us," an accordion cover.



"Weird Al" writes:

Edgar asked me to bring my accordion to the Q&A session and perform the Sparks classic for him, and I gladly obliged. I'm sure I could have played it better, but Edgar was happy with the first take – one and done, baby!

The original:



While you're here, check out the trailer for The Sparks Brothers: