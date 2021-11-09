The Saturday Afternoon Ikea Trip Simulator evokes the uniquely dispiriting experience of having to go to Ikea when you hate Ikea. I actually like Ikea but author David Guy really nails all the key Ikea moments.
Text adventure about being in Ikea and hating it there
