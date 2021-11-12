Man serenades wild fox with his banjo playing. Fox returns for an encore.

I already liked fine banjo playing but now I also have appreciation for wild foxes' musical taste.
(Thanks, UPSO!)
I already liked fine banjo playing but now I also have appreciation for wild foxes' musical taste.
(Thanks, UPSO!)
Greener Postures is an outstanding record from 1980 by Snakefinger, who tragically died when he was 38 from a heart attack. Every track on this album causes my brain to produce a huge dose of serotonin. The album artwork is also killer. Does anyone know who did the album art? I want to see more! … READ THE REST
Songs For Swinging Larvae is a totally coo-coo album by Renaldo and the Loaf. It's part of the Resident's record label, Ralph Records. Gary Panter is the mastermind behind the awesome cover art. If you're a swinging larva and in the mood to have some fun, blast these tunes in your headphones while you walk… READ THE REST
Back in January, I posted someone's very short clip of SpongeBob rapping a bit of "Frycook's Paradise," thanks to the deep learning magic of the 15.ai text-to-speech tool. But that was almost a year ago and the technology, along with SpongeBob's skills, has improved by leaps and bounds as evidenced by the above, produced by Negan Jeffrey. READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As cooler weather and the holidays approach, wine time with friends and family becomes more frequent—so make sure you're all stocked up! Wine enthusiasts everywhere won't want to miss this Pre-Black… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Itching to get out and see the world? Of course, you are. Here's the problem. We're all sick and tired of trying to find the best deals on flights. On top… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If dogs are our best friends, no one told the cat otherwise. From kittens to outdoor cats, to fat cats, to lazy cats, our feline friends are our greatest companions and… READ THE REST