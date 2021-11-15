Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI on contempt charge

Steve Bannon, the shambling Breitbart News co-founder, Trump advisor and general-purpose alt-right mung machine today handed himself into the FBI. He was charged Friday with contempt of congress after refusing to co-operate with its investigation into the Jan. 6 sacking of Congress by a mob of Trump supporters.

Bannon was a senior White House advisor during the first seven months of Trump's single term in office. He was fired by Trump years before the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 invasion.

In 2018, Trump trashed Bannon as "sloppy Steve" and mocked him for being "dumped like a dog by almost everyone" after his departure. But Bannon, who hosts a pro-Trump news show, apparently regained the former president's respect in time to receive a pardon just before Trump left office in January. Bannon had been arrested on charges of allegedly misleading donors about a supposed effort to privately fund construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.