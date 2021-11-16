A troublemaking anti-vaxxer walked into a CVS pharmacy and began filming the staff as he scolded them for vaccinating people against Covid. He then walked over to a cubicle and started harassing a man about to get a vaccine. The man was in no mood to suffer the idiot's taunts so he grabbed the idiot's camera, which resulted in the idiot complaining that he had been assaulted.
Obnoxious jerk harrases pharmacy staff, then whines when vaccine recipient grabs his phone
