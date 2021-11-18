Watch these farmers on jet skis rescue cattle caught in floods

Dozens of cows were trapped in cold rising water following torrential rain and flooding in Abbotsford, British Columbia. So farmers jumped on boats, canoes, and, yes, jet-skis, to rustle and rescue the animals. From Reuters:

Dozens of people used halters and small motorboats to coax frightened cattle to swim to safety and then loaded them onto larger trailers.

"This is a disaster," said Abbotsford's Mayor Henry Braun, as he watched the desperate effort to save the cows.

"When I see calves that are underwater and they throw them in the boats to save them, on the one hand it breaks my heart," he said. "On the other hand, I'm just so impressed with our farming community coming together to help each other."