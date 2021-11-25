Get a one-year Sam's Club membership at a Black Friday price of $20

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

As someone who knows a thing or two about the social food chain after the great toilet paper migration of 2020, you've seen your fair share of "eat or be eaten" scenarios. And, while humans don't need to fight for their food theoretically, you might want to stock up for when societies' finest start to act up again. Plus, it's still nice to have a leg up on everyone when buying wholesale seems to be the norm during these socially distant times.

Having a club shopper membership is key for all savvy shoppers, stockers, and doom's day preppers alike. so this Sam's Club Membership is the perfect way to make sure you're ready to get your stockpile ready for whatever at a sweet discounted price. To add, it's also on sale for Black Friday.



Here's what you need to know about this offer. Normally, a yearly Sam's Club membership will run you about $57. With this deal, you'll score a membership for $20, as well as a free seasoned rotisserie chicken (a $4.98 value) and an eight-count of gourmet cupcakes (a $7.98 value) at your first check out.

This deal also includes a savings card that gives you the low down on low prices and more savings. Want a physical membership card? No sweat, just present your phone number or email at any US Sam's Club location to have your membership card printed.

With over 597 stores, Sam's Club is the perfect way for your family to stock up on all essentials and home goods. Having this membership will not only allow you the freedom to buy as much as you please, but it also ensures that you're getting the freshest and most up-to-date products available.

Get The Sam's Club Membership for $19.99 (Reg. $57).