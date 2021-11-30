This gaming keyboard has been awesome for years

Several years ago I bought this Redragon K552 Mechanical keyboard, hundreds of hours of gaming, spills, and other 'incidents' later it is still clicking away.

I am the OKAYEST gamer around. I certainly don't always "win" but for me, the winning in video games is just the playing, and playing sucks when your keyboard is constantly sticking, not responding, or otherwise "eff'd up." After fighting with some earlier junk, I found this extremely affordable, supremely functional keyboard. Happiness has ensued.

The lights on modern gaming gear entertain me. This keyboard sits and makes nice rainbows and waves of color when I am not using it. They do not appear to improve my KD ratio.

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard with Red Switches for Windows Gaming PC (87 Keys, Black) via Amazon