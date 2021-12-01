Trump doesn't believe in anything but enriching himself, so it's no surprise he will say anything if he thinks it will lead to more money or power. Here he is in a 1999 news interview saying that as president, he'd support 3rd trimester and partial birth abortions.
Before Trump became a theocratic fascist, he was "very pro-choice"
Beware on January 20, 2025, says Bill Maher
Bill Maher appeared on Cuomo's CNN show last night to talk politics and Covid, and how the two are inseparable. At the end of the video, Maher reiterated his warning that Trump has an excellent chance of overthrowing the government in 2025, because he'll have had four years of working with people in state and… READ THE REST
Judge rejects Trump's effort to keep his Jan 6 papers secret
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan: "Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President." President Joe Biden has given the archives permission to comply with the committee's request, effectively waiving any executive privilege claim. But Trump objected, arguing that he still wanted to assert privilege over the records, and he took the committee to court.… READ THE REST
Video: Did the camera catch Melania Trump showing her disgusted-with-Donald face again?
Yesterday, Melania and Donald attended the World Series Game 4 on Saturday. Cameras captured the couple smiling at the crowd until the moment when Melania, um, wasn't. Here's the clip: READ THE REST
