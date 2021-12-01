Watch Billie Eilish respond to the same interview questions for the fifth year in a row

Five years ago, Vanity Fair interviewed musician Billie Eilish who was then 15 years old. The following year, they asked Eilish the same questions. And they've done so annually ever since. Above is the latest. It's wonderful to get a glimpse of Eilish's evolution as a thoughtful young person and an inspiring artist.

"Nothing will ever top that 2019 ego. [scoffs] I was feeling myself," she says. "That is for sure. It's because I had been so miserable for so long that I finally wasn't and I just never shut up about it. But I've been good. I've been good. I mean, I'm starting to have like an adulthood, which is new for me."