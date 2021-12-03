Deep state foe Lin Wood posted "buddy-buddy" email ostensibly between Tucker Carlson and Hunter Biden

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood — who seems to have moved so far to the right that he now considers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz to be enemies –has added Tucker Carlson to his list of people he doesn't care for. As evidence of Carlson's sleaziness, Wood posted a screenshot of an email that looks like friendly correspondence between Hunter Biden and Tucker Carlson.

The alleged email exchange, which Wood posted to his 750k-follower Telegram channel, concerns a letter of recommendation that Biden wrote to Georgetown University for Carlson's daughter.

On Nov 12, 2014, at 4:41 PM, Tucker Carlson XXXXXXXXXXXX@gmall.com> wrote:

Hunter!

can't thank you enough for writing that letter to Georgetown on Buckley's behalf. So nice of you. I know ill help.

Hope you're great and we can all get dinner soon,

Tucker On Nov 13, 2014, at 10:09 AM. Hunter Biden hbiden@rosemontseneca.com wrote:

Hey buddyI need Buckley's CV if you have one handy Thanks

RHB [From Carlson November 13, 2014 at 09:27]: Of course. Getting on a plane now but I'll ask Susie to send it right away. Thanks again. It's really nice of you to do this.

Carlson's daughter didn't attend Georgetown.

From Insider:

But Carlson's apparent behind-the-scenes friendliness with Biden does not appear to jell with statements he has made about the latter. In April, Carlson made the baseless claim that Biden watches child pornography. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Carlson also launched attacks on Biden, calling the president's son a "fallen man." It is unclear where Wood received such a screenshot, and he did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Carlson's and Biden's representatives have also been contacted for comment. In Wood's Telegram message chain, he appeared to attribute the revealing of the screenshot to his threats to sue Carlson, whom he this week accused of being part of an extensive deep-state operation. "Oh, and when I sue Tucker Carlson and Fox and take Old Tucker Boy's sworn testimony upon cross examination, I will be sure to ask him ALL about his 'buddy buddy' relationship of years with HUNTER BIDEN!!!" Wood wrote on Telegram on Thursday.





