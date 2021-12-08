Opus Dei masturbation gloves

The ShuBee Ugly Gloves are for use in projects requiring extreme frictive or abrasive force, such as clearing blocked sewers, grasping rope, or to help us resist our natural drive toward personal comfort which so often prevents us from answering the call to love God.
