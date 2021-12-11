Tornadoes: hundred feared dead in Kentucky, dozens at collapsed factory

WLKY reports that up to a hundred people lost their lives in last night's storm in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said it was likely the most severe tornado outbreak in the state's history. Dozens are feared dead in candle manufacturing factory in Mayfield struck directly by one of the tornadoes.

Kyanna Parsons-Perez, an employee at the Mayfield candle factory, said workers were huddled in an emergency room when they felt some rumbling, then a gust of wind, then "boom, the roof collapsed on us."

She told MSNBC that her legs were pinned underneath a water fountain and an air conditioning unit. Colleagues who weren't completely trapped started trying to tear through dry wall and dig each other out of the debris, but they couldn't move the air conditioning unit.

When rescue crews finally got to her, she couldn't feel her legs and was told she had five feet of debris on top of her.

"It was the most frightening thing I've ever experienced," she told MSNBC. "For the most part, I stayed clam but I lost it there for a while when I couldn't feel my legs. A sense of hopelessness started to take over, I didn't think anybody would get me."