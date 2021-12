The popular Japanese experimental noise rock band Boris (also called ボリス or Borisu) just released a new Christmas EP that includes a cover of "Last Christmas" by WHAM. And wow, it is something.

"This is a Christmas present for everyone who lives with the various restrictions stemming from COVID-19," the band told Guitar World. "Here in Japan, it is customary to give gifts at Christmas. We hope this Christmas will be the 'Last Christmas' of COVID-19."