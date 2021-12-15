The vulgar declaration of "Nice caulk!" lands a solid blow, but this is in so many ways a stroke of subtle genius from @kommanderkarl.
Man reloads everyday items like video game guns
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Funny
- Games
- reload
Watch soul singer Teddy Pedergrass on mute and it looks just like he's doing stand-up comedy
Above is a 1980 performance of soul legend Teddy Pendergrass singing "Love TKO." So smooth. But mute the sound and it looks like he's doing stand-up comedy. (via @bighealthyfr) READ THE REST
Man conquers noisy neighbors with "magic"
Before moving to the city, I dreamed about living in New York. I envisioned all five of the city's boroughs as an oasis of artistic and cultured minds that would intersperse literary references with their specifically northern slang. "Dead ass, b, Palahniuk is just a modern-day Hunter S. Thompson. You don't think Lullaby is overrated?… READ THE REST
Wonder Core: the funniest Japanese ad since Mr. Sparkle
For the longest time, commercials were something that you had to accept. They still are in some ways, but modern viewing practices provide several evasive options for dealing with ads. Whether you speed search with your DVR or snipe the "skip ad" button on YouTube like Clint Eastwood in a western, commercials are more tolerable… READ THE REST
Save over 20% off this interactive ball that'll keep your dog busy for hours
With winter weather knocking on our doorstep, now's the right time to think of ways to keep your dog entertained because even when it's bitterly cold and snowy, they still need to exercise. Canine enrichment toys are a great way to give them both mental and physical stimulation, and most of them make for great… READ THE REST
Your cat's favorite new toy is a laser collar, and it's under $20
As a cat owner, you want to make sure your cat is always happy and can have the best possible playtime experience. While it's great to be able to enjoy playtime together, sometimes as an owner, your busy life schedule gets in the way and you can't always keep them entertained. The next best replacement… READ THE REST
Save $15 off one of 2021's best iPhone cases with a Green Monday discount
Love your iPhone 13, but hate how quickly the battery drains? Maybe you just don't want to bother with the charging cable or you're just sick of having to buy something at the café so you can use their outlet. Or maybe you decided to have your phone battery as a tasty snack? Either way,… READ THE REST