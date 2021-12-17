Engineers will attempt to fix the Golden Gate Bridge's eerie hum sound that freaks some people out

Ever since engineers installed slats under the handrails on San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the bridge has emitted a curious and surprisingly loud droning hum when it's windy. It can be heard from miles away and some people find it unsettling, creepy, or just annoying. You can hear it below. Next year, engineers will attempt to silence the hum by installing thousands of aluminum and rubber clips—each just an 1/8" in size—to dampen the vibration.
According to UPI, the cost will be around $450,000.
I say, let the bridge sing!
top image, modified version of: "Epic view of the Golden Gate Bridge in August 2021. Photo by Chris6d." (CC BY-SA 4.0)