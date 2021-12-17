Engineers will attempt to fix the Golden Gate Bridge's eerie hum sound that freaks some people out

Ever since engineers installed slats under the handrails on San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the bridge has emitted a curious and surprisingly loud droning hum when it's windy. It can be heard from miles away and some people find it unsettling, creepy, or just annoying. You can hear it below. Next year, engineers will attempt to silence the hum by installing thousands of aluminum and rubber clips—each just an 1/8" in size—to dampen the vibration.

According to UPI, the cost will be around $450,000.

I say, let the bridge sing!

"Engineers designed new sides for the sidewalk to help with wind resistance but didn't take into account the EXTREME sound it creates when wind passes through it. The bridge sings crazy songs now it's so trippy. It hurts the ears and unbearable it's that loud." pic.twitter.com/GWdVia1GNS — Mark Krueger (@markkrueg) June 6, 2020