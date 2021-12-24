How to avoid tourist trap restaurants in Nepal

What is a Nepalese "tourist trap" restaurant? YouTuber Karl Rock, who makes travel videos about South Asia, created this guide to help you tell the difference between a good Nepalese restaurant and one designed for tourists.

He says a good restaurant should look like a "home kitchen." He spends some time getting to know the proprietors of a family restaurant (Bhedasingh Khaja Ghar — भेडासिंङ्ग खाजा घर) making some incredible-looking dishes: aloo paratha, cheap, egg paratha, chana, and vegetable curry.

On the other hand, any restaurant with hustlers in front trying to get you to go in is a sign of a tourist trap.