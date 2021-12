For the past few years, Stephen Colbert has partnered with Tim Luecke to create an animated short for The Late Show. The two were also responsible for the animated satire series on Showtime, Our Cartoon President.

This year's Late Show animated short features real-life cartoon villains Marjorie Taylor Green and Ted Cruz as they and a Stop the Sleigh mob from ScroogAnon try and disrupt the Claus' annual certification of the Naughty or Nice list.



Image: Screengrab