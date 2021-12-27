Alex Jones warns Trump: "You are either completely ignorant" or "one of the most evil men who has ever lived"

Trump's army of worshippers, who have relied on livestock medicine, bleach, and televangelist blessings to survive the hoax plandemic, are now suffering severe psychological distress over the fact that their leader, who they believe to be a godsend, might actually be a false prophet leading them to damnation.

Far-right disinfotainers like Alex Jones and Candace Owens are offering several explantions for why their god-emperor is claiming that the Covid-19 vaccination is safe and benefical. He is either ignorant, evil, or being blackmailed by the deep state, which is using the vaccine to poison and sterilize Kid Rock fans.

The problem in this case is that Trump is clearly right, since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has multiple studies that show that the vaccine is safe. But for Jones and Owens, who have a constant need to believe they are right and everyone else is wrong, that explanation is off the table.

On his Infowars show, Jones made the following statement: